CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who struck a pedestrian and left the scene in Charleston.
It happened Saturday around 2 a.m. at 5th St. at Jackson Ave.
The victim was crossing the street when they were hit by a blue colored passenger vehicle, possibly a 2008-2012 Ford Focus. Police said the vehicle was driven by a light skinned woman with dark hair.
Officers said she left without checking on the victim or calling police.
The victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.
Anyone with information is asked to call Charleston Police at (217) 34508422.