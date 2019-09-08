CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Charleston Police are one suspect away from closing a theft case in the city, and they need your help.
As WAND News has shared, Charleston Police have arrested Tabitha Munds in connection to this case, and now officials say, Charles “Justin” Richey has been taken into custody.
The pairs' arrest is in connection to a theft of lawn equipment and a trailer from a Charleston homeowner back in mid-August. Luckily, officials say, they were able to recover most of the stolen property.
Police say the final suspect is Brian Nicholson of Paris. They say he’s still wanted by police.
Anyone with information about where he is can contact Charleston Police at 345-8422. Tips can also be submitted anonymously, and with a possible cash reward, at a p3tips.com.