CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - The Charleston CUSD#1 Board of Education held an emergency meeting Friday and approved delaying the start of the school year and deciding the first quarter will be done via remote learning.
The first day for remote learning will be on August 31.
Students will participate in remote learning through first quarter.
Then, district officials will re-evaluate case data and risk levels and make a decision about how to move forward.
The Board of Education said a delayed start was needed to provide adequate time for the district to prepare student electronic devices and internet connectivity and provide training to students and families on Empower, the new learning management system.
Information about how students and families will be provided with necessary technology, training and important information about remote learning guidelines will be provided in the coming weeks.
Since the start of the school year is being pushed back, there are two options the board is considering.
The first would be to add on days at the end of the school year, so the last day students would report would be on June 4.
The second option is to add on days December 21 and April 5, making the last day students report June 2.
