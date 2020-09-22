CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A stabbing suspect entered a residence and stabbed someone, police said.
A press release from Charleston police, which was issued Tuesday, said the attack happened on the night of Sunday, Sept. 6. Travis M. Howlett, 34, is accused of entering the residence, located at 319 N. 6th St. in Charleston, and striking the victim.
Police said Howlett then took out a knife and cut the victim, leaving cuts on his left forearm and left bicep.
An arrest warrant was issued for Howlett before authorities arrested him in Charleston on Sept. 11.
Howlett is charged with aggravated battery with a weapon. He is held in the Coles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.