MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston woman is facing drug charges after being arrested in Mattoon.
42-year-old Jackie Claypool is charged with obstruction of justice and possession of methamphetamine.
She was arrested Monday evening in the 200 block of Richmond Ave East in Mattoon.
Police said Claypool gave a false name when they made contact with her, because she has an active Macon County Warrant for her arrest.
Officers said she had meth on her when they stopped her.
Claypool was taken to the Coles County Jail.