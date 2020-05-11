CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - For one 22-year-old woman, finding out she had COVID-19 came to her as a surprise and the journey to recovery was tough.
Kristen Morlen of Charleston works as a post office worker in her area. She says the Saturday before Easter, she woke up and had a sore throat.
"I didn't think anything of it," said Morlen.
Then came Easter Sunday, Morlen says she started to feel the cough and fever come in. At the time, she still didn't think anything of it. That was until Monday morning, she woke up with the same symptoms: A cough and a headache.
"I took my temperature and it was 99.7 which isn't technically a fever but it was a little high."
Morlen says her employer asked her to go see a doctor and her doctor referred her to the respiratory clinic in Mattoon.
"I went in there and got evaluated. They wanted to test me just because I am an essential employee."
She says her symptoms weren't getting worse or better and was shocked to find out she had tested positive for COVID-19. She immediately began to self-quarantine and hand out the clinic people she may have gotten in contact with. Luckily, no one else tested positive for COVID-19--Not even her fiance--who lives with her.
She says for that entire week she felt OK until the following Monday, Morlen started feeling feverish and fatigue.
"It was just a weird feeling. It's the best way to explain it."
She said she wasn't taking any special medications besides the cough medicine they prescribed her and regular medication like Tylenol and Nyquil to help her sleep through the night. However, later that week, she started experiencing shortness of breath. Her daughters told her to go to the ER because they thought she might have pneumonia.
"Thankfully I didn't contract pneumonia but I did contract bronchitis on top of COVID-19."
She describes it as a second wave of illness.
"It went away as fast as it came in."
She says she was only hospitalized for one night.
"They decided to keep me in the hospital because my pulse was really high."
However, after that night, she was able to go home and is now COVID-19 free. Morlen says she recovered the same day as her college graduation.
