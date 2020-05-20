DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Charlie McGorray, who is running for Illinois House of Representatives in the 96th District against Rep. Sue Scherer, has dismissed his case against Governor JB Pritzker's stay-at-home order.
According to court filings, the governor's office and the Attorney General acknowledged his stay-at-home order can not interfere or stop election activities, including signature collection.
According to the lawsuit filed on May 9, to secure placement on the General Election ballot, McGorray must obtain the signatures by June 1. The lawsuit said the petition circulation is not classified as an "Essential Activity" under Gov. Pritzler's Executive Order, and according to the lawsuit makes it impossible for McGorray to obtain them by the June 1 deadline. Once the Executive Order is lifted, it would only give McGorrary two days to obtain the required signatures.
However, the governor's office said McGorray can collect signatures to be put on the ballot while the order is in place, therefore there are no grounds for the lawsuit. Since there are no grounds, both parties asked the judge to dismiss the case. McGorray's lawsuit can not be refiled.
McGorray said "I would like to thank Mr. Stocks (his attorney) and the Governor's attorney for the reasonable steps to resolve the immediate issues presented by my efforts to qualify as a candidate. I continue to believe that the scope of the Executive Order is far too broad and intrusive in our lives and economy. I know others are fighting that battle in court. As for my battle, it ends with the certainty that I will qualify for placement on the ballot and I hope the conclusion of my litigation provides other candidates seeking to qualify the same certainty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.