(WAND) - Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and plans to close all 261 stores in 38 states.
This marks the jewelry and accessories retailer's second Chapter 11 case.
Charming Charlie closed around 100 stores during its previous bankruptcy.
The company said this is due to "unsustainable operating expenses, including onerous leases."
Going out of business sales have already started in many stores.
The company plans to have all stores closed by August 31.
Locally, there are stores in Springfield and Peoria.