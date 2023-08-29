DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Your trip to the Farm Progress Show in Decatur in a charter bus will be a bit safer on the way home. Illinois State Police are conducting safety checks on motorcoaches arriving at the FPS grounds.
“It’s one of the largest accumulations of motorcoaches we’ll see every two years here at the Farm Progress Show,” State Police Master Sergeant Todd Armstrong told WAND News. “We’re checking driver qualifications, frames, tires, brakes, emergency exits. Making sure they’re all functioning properly to make sure people get to and from the show in a safe manner.”
Over the past decade the State Police have used the parking lot at neighboring Richland Community College to conduct the inspections. When the inspection is completed the bus can return to its pickup point and customers are not aware the bus had been through an inspection.
