DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater, along with USA Concerts & Events, announces Chase Rice and Jerrod Niemann coming to Decatur.
As part of a special concert for Decatur Country Home 95Q fan appreciation night, the performance will be one of the biggest shows to date.
The concert is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m. https://bit.ly/35kLElO
The show is not included in the 2021 Devon Season Ticket package; however, season ticket holders will have early access to purchase the same tickets for the show.
Ticket pricing is:
- General Admission Pit - $40 (+ taxes and fees)
- Reserved Seating - $40 (+ taxes and fees)
- Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $40 (+ taxes and fees)
- General Admission Terrace - $32 (+ taxes and fees)
- General Admission Lawn - $25 (+ taxes and fees) Reserved Parking $5 (+ taxes and fees)
With more than 2 million albums sold, Chase Rice is an established artist who has consistently sold out 2,500-3,000 seat venues on his own headlining tours.
Jerrod Niemann topped Country charts with his PLATINUM-certified anthem “Drink to That All Night,” a multi-week #1 from the 2014 album HIGH NOON – on which he co-wrote eight of the 12 tracks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.