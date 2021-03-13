CHATHAM, Il. (WAND) -- On the second Saturday of every month, families with young children can visit Chatham Apostolic Church to receive items such as clothing or toys for toddlers or food for babies through their "Hannah's Blessing's ministry.
The ministry itself has now also been blessed.
"Everything in here is donated -- we didn't buy anything and so it's good to receive and then give back to those in need," Lead Pastor Daniel Hill said.
The Sweet Pea Consignment right down the road connected with the church and it was a no-brainer to support the ministry -- everything the church has comes directly from the consignment.
"It feels really good to help out our community -- my consigners are amazing. They love that we donate to that actual ministry and that it goes right back into the community and it's not re-sold," Owner Carrie Walker said.
In just six months -- the church has been able to serve nearly 300 local children and families through their blessing bags.
"There is definitely a need for this kind of ministry -- we are a small church, but again we are so thankful that we can impact so many people -- we see people from all different communities in the area come," Hill said.
So it's now turned into a tag-team effort to spread blessings in the community.
"As a church, we want to be connected to the community and we're living in a time where everyone has to pull together to help those in need," Hill said.
"It just feels really good to be able to bless them and pass along the blessings that I've received in my life," Walker said.
The hours for Hannah's Blessing's are from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.