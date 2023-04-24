(WAND) - A Chatham man who was killed in a crash has been identified.
The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon confirms Timothy White-Huddleston, 21, was killed in a crash on Illinois Route 4 near Spaulding Orchard Road on Saturday.
White-Huddleston was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:05 a.m.
An autopsy performed Monday indicated he died from multiple blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
The death is under investigation by the Sangamon County Coroner and the Springfield Police Department.
