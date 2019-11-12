FAYETTE COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Two people from Chatham went to a hospital after a Fayette County crash.
State police said the crash happened at 2:56 p.m. Tuesday, when a 2012 Hyundai Sonata Limited and 2012 Ford Explorer XLT moved westbound on IL Route 185 at County Road 40 East. Troopers said the Explorer's driver slowed down because of icy road conditions and was rear-ended by the Hyundai.
The people taken to a hospital included 18-year-old William E. Boyce and a 17-year-old male passenger. Information on their condition was unknown Tuesday night.
Troopers said they cited Boyce for failure to reduce speed.