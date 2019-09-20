CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) — Three people were treated for non-life threatening injuries Friday after Chatham firefighters fought a blaze at their mobile home.
According to fire Chief Philip Schumer, firefighters were called to 414 E. Locust Street at about 12:30 p.m.
The mobile home was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived, he said, and it took about two hours to extinguish them.
Schumer said the mobile home's occupants — one adult and two children — were woken up by smoke detectors, escaped and went to a neighbor's home.
All three were transported to Memorial Medical Center for treatment, he said, and no other injuries were reported at the scene. The family's pet dog was unaccounted for as of Friday afternoon.
Schumer said a damage estimate was unavailable, but added that the mobile home was considered a total loss. He said a cause was under investigation by the state fire marshal's office.
The Auburn Fire Protection District, Chatham Police Department and EMT crews also responded to the scene.
Schumer said power around the area needed to be disconnected while crews fought the fire.