CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A Chatham police officer is being honored for saving a woman's life.
Officer Andrew Thompson received a lifesaving American Heart Association award.
On Nov. 3 at 4:39 a.m., Officer Thompson responded to a medical emergency call involving an unresponsive 49-year-old woman who was not breathing.
Officer Thompson began performing CPR when he arrived until the Chatham Fire Department/EMS got there and began advanced life saving measures.
The woman was rushed to the hospital, but the outcome did not appear good.
Officer Thompson followed up with her family members a few days later and learned that the woman was responsive and showing signs of recovery.