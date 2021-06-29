CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - A man who authorities said charged at a Chatham police officer and was shot has been indicted by a grand jury on an aggravated assault charge.
On March 5, the mother of suspect Gregory Small called 911 saying he was talking about killing people. She said he had a knife and was cutting himself. She was told by dispatch to get everyone inside and lock the house.
Police officer Adam Hahn responded and confronted Small, drawing his gun when he saw the suspect had a knife, officers said. He could be seen on video loudly commanding Small to drop the knife.
Small ran at the officer, police said, and the officer fired multiple shots, striking him. Police were able to secure the knife and started treating the suspect's wounds, police dashcam video showed.
Small is scheduled for a July 1 court appearance. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright hopes to see Small take part in mental health recovery court as a resolution.
