CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham police officers are getting recognition for helping to save a 73-year-old man found down in a backyard.
Officers Jacob Bouldin and Roger Smith responded at about 5:06 p.m. on May 13 to the 600 block of Cypress Drive and found the man down. Off-duty Pawnee police officer Clyde Ross was on scene performing CPR on the victim.
Police said Bouldin and Smith stayed calm and brought an AED. They took turns to administer CPR and use the AED to give the victim an electric shock when it was recommended. They alternated CPR until Chatham Fire/EMS responded and began advanced life-saving measures.
The man regained a pulse and started breathing.
"Officers Bouldin and Smith are to be commended for their quick thinking and efforts on this call," police said. "Their actions bring great credit upon themselves, the Chatham Police Department, and the Village of Chatham."
Police made a point of recognizing Chatham Fire/EMS and Ross for their assistance. They said public safety is a team effort and noted Chatham authorities did not save this person's life alone.
