CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Officers corralled a pair of bulls on the loose Saturday.
The Department said the bulls were headed west on Chatham Road in front of Glenwood Intermediate School.
Thankfully, we were able to get them all corralled and back into their fenced in home with the help of a few bystanders who stopped to help out," said the Department on its' Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.