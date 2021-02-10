CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department was able to identify and arrest two people suspected in a string of motor vehicle thefts and car burglaries thanks to tips from the public.
In mid December, police asked the public to help them identify the two suspects suspected in the crimes that occurred in Chatham on Dec. 13 and Dec. 14.
Thanks to tips, they were quickly able to positively identify both suspects.
Criminal charges have now been filed against 24-year old Moses Johnson of Springfield and 30-year old Christopher Huggins of Springfield.
Both Johnson and Huggins were charged with one count of Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.