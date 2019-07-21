CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - The Chatham Police Department says it's investigating a possible hit and run case.
Officials say the situation unfolded around 11 Saturday night. CPD was called to an area behind the stage of the Chatham Sweetcorn Festival.
That's where police say they found a woman who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle and was unconscious. CPD says the woman was taken to the hospital where she is in critical condition.
The Chatham Police Department says its investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chatham Police Department at 217-483-2453.