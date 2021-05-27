CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Chatham police have released a 911 call and dashcam video showing an officer-involved shooting unfolding.
WAND News is warning readers the below details might be disturbing.
A call was placed by the mother of the suspect on March 5, who called saying her son, Gregory Small, was talking about killing people. When she told the dispatcher he had a knife and was cutting himself, she was told to make sure everyone else was inside and to lock the house.
Officer Adam Hahn responded and confronted Small, drawing his gun when seeing the suspect had a knife. He could be seen on video loudly commanding the suspect to drop the knife while stepping backward.
Police said Small ran at the officer, at which point the officer fired multiple gunshots, striking him. Small's mother said in a video posted to Facebook that her son was moving from the back yard to the front yard and was not charging.
The officer could be seen on video then calling for backup while the suspect was still on the ground holding the knife. A second officer arrived and law enforcement was able to secure the knife, and at that point, police said the officers immediately began treating Small's wounds.
First responders then arrived at the scene and took the suspect to a hospital. He was in critical condition after the shooting and was treated before being released.
An independent investigation into the shooting was conducted by Illinois State Police. Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright decided not to file any charges against Hahn, saying he was justified. Small was charged with aggravated assault, which let to community members voicing frustration.
A Facebook group called Speak out for Gregory was made to try and get the charges dropped. A post said Small had tried to take his own life in a manic episode.
"All members of our community deserve to feel safe, valued and respected," the post said. "We need officers that are capable of responding to (a) mental health crisis. We must speak out and advocate with members in our community."
On May 12, Wright said he had proposed a resolution to prevent the charges from showing up on the criminal record of Small.
“I proposed a resolution which includes participation in the Sangamon County Mental Health Recovery Court and no record of conviction upon successful completion of that intensive treatment program," a statement from Wright to WAND News said.
The station had previously requested police release video from this officer-involved shooting through the Freedom of Information Act, but was told on May 11 the request was denied because releasing information would deprive the suspect of a fair trial.
Chatham police released the call and video Thursday, along with a statement. Click here to see the video.
"The Village of Chatham Police Department remains committed to transparency in this matter as well as all matters of public interest," the statement said. "As such, despite objections about releasing the video from both the state’s attorney and the defense attorney in this case, who both state this would deprive Mr. Small of a fair trial, as well as Mr. Small’s family, we have chosen to share this information publicly. While the Village respects the opinion of the attorneys in the criminal matter, and certainly the family’s, the identities of the individuals involved in this incident as well as Mr. Small’s mental state have been widely reported by news agencies and thoroughly discussed on social media by credible sources. It is our belief that sharing this 911 call and video with the public will now bring relevant and critical facts to light."
In the video, Chatham Police Chief Vernon Foli talked more about the shooting.
"This incident was difficult for everyone involved," Foli said. "No officer ever wants to use potentially deadly force. In some cases, it is unfortunately necessary."
