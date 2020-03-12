SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – An advisory question on the March ballot for Shelby County will ask voters if the city of Shelbyville should repair and preserve the Chautauqua building or take it down.
The 116-year-old building has been in limbo for years as city leaders weigh over the decision to bring the building back to life.
Built in 1903, it was the source of entertainment, biblical preaching and public speaking. Famous names such as William Taft, Carrie A. Nation and Billy Sunday have stepped foot on its stage.
However, the building has been closed for several years as the cost for repairs continued to add up.
The vote is just an advisory question, meaning it is nonbinding. However, it does ask if voters would support that cost to repair the building. The costs could be between $750,000 - $800,000 to repair.
Voters can vote no to possibly have the building taken down. Which would cost $60,000 - $100,000.
Residents in Shelby County will be able to vote on this during the March 17, Primary Elections.
