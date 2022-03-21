DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater announces the newest addition to it's Summer concert series, Cheap Trick.
Cheap Trick will be performing at the venue on Sunday, July 17 at 7:00 p.m.
Known for their breakout hit “I Want You to Want Me” and other smash hits like Surrender, Dream Police, Voices, Ain’t That a Shame, If You Want My Love, The Flame, Don’t Be Cruel and more.
The Rockford, IL, natives were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 and will be bringing their catalog of hit songs to The Devon stage in what is surely one of the most anticipated shows in venue history.
“Since we opened in 2019, this has been one of the top requested acts,” said Devon General Manager Mike Wilcott. “We began working on a date for these guys back in 2020, so it feels great to finally have them on the schedule. We know this will have many people excited.”
An opening act will be announced soon.
This show is not included in the 2022 Devon season ticket package.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. at www.devonamphitheater.com.
