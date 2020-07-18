TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) The Tumble N' Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy has temporarily closed due to COVID-19.
One instructor reportedly tested positive for the virus on Saturday. Once the facility was notified of the positive case, the Tumble N' Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy owners directly contacted the local health department and Chris-Mont EMA.
They are all working together to make sure children and staff are safe. The health department is going through the contact tracing process. If you were at the facility between July 4 and July 17 contact the Christian County Health Department Monday at 217-824-4113 for further guidance.
Additional cleaning and disinfecting will be performed at the facility. The Tumble N’ Fly Tumble & Cheer Academy is set to reopen on Aug. 1 for private lessons only with the local health department's approval.
