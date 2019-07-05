DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Top chefs in the U.S. do not suggest grilling burgers on an open fire.
They say the fat from the burger is what give the meat its natural flavor and juiciness. Letting it cook on a grill means losing the fat to the fire. It is suggested to use a pancha or a griddle. Randy Roberson, who works at the Beach House, said it's how one preps a burger.
"What you're going to get [at a griddle] here and what you're not going to get [on an open flame] here is the 'crispy'," Roberson said.
He is more focused on what kind of meat is used for grilling, the seasonings and the timing of how it's cooked.
"If you prepare your burgers no matter how you cooked them, you're going to have a good burger no matter what," Roberson said.
If one is still adamant about using a grill, Roberson suggests cooking it on the open fire still.
"Cook them to about medium, take them off and put them in the oven for the rest of the way," he recommended.