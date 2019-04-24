LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Chester-East School District announced it will discuss providing special education services to home schooled children with disabilities.
A special meeting will be held at the elementary school on May 22 at 9 a.m.
The meeting will discuss the district's plans for providing special education services to students with disabilities who attend home schools within the district for the 2019-2020 school year.
Parents of such students are asked to attend the meeting.
Superintendent Laura Irwin will answer questions at (217) 732-4136.