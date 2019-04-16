(WAND) - Some Chewy Chips Ahoy packages are being recalled, because parts of "an unexpected solidified ingredient" may be inside.
Some 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy cookies are being recalled.
Officials are not elaborating on what that ingredient that solidified is.
The cookies were sold nationwide. Their packages can identified by the UPC number 0 44000 03223 4 and the "use by" dates of 07SEP2019, 08SEP2019, 14SEP2019 and 15SEP2019. No other Chips Ahoy products are affected by the recall.
Anyone with questions can reach the company with questions about the recall any time of day at 1-844-366-1171.