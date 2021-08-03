CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago is continuing to clamp down on travel, adding five states and Puerto Rico to a COVID-19 travel advisory.
People who enter the city from the 19 states and two U.S. territories included in the advisory are recommended to test negative for COVID-19 before visiting or quarantine when they arrive. The latest states to be added include Georgia, Hawaii, Kentucky, South Carolina and Utah, per NBC Chicago.
The station reported the following states as part of the full list: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wyoming, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands.
Officials want unvaccinated people traveling from the listed states and territories to get a negative test result no more than 72 hours before they arrive in the city. The alternative is quarantining for a 10-day period when they arrive. Vaccinated people don't need to quarantine or get a negative test.
“As COVID cases rise throughout the country, the relationship between COVID and the unvaccinated remains clear,” a statement from Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. “Overwhelmingly, the states with the highest COVID case rates also have some of the lowest vaccination rates. The most important thing you can do to help stop the spread of COVID is to get vaccinated.”
Chicago saw hospitalizations grow by 15 percent and deaths rise by 60 percent from the week of July 26, city data said. In addition, the testing positivity rate grew to 3.3 percent as of Tuesday - a jump from 2.6 percent during the previous week. That number had jumped from 1.5 percent in the week before that.
The average daily number of new cases in Chicago has grown to 234 per day, which is a 40 percent increase from the week of July 26.
