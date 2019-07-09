DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Chicago Bears are coming to Decatur on July 21 as part of the team’s centennial season festivities.
A “Return to Decatur” event is scheduled for that day at the Decatur Civic Center. The public can purchase tickets for $5 each (plus applicable fees) online here. Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Staley Museum.
Tickets will give the public access to outdoor activities, a Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook panel and a season preview with team general manager Ryan Pace and head coach Matt Nagy.
The schedule for July 21 includes:
11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.: Outdoor activities, featuring appearances from Staley Da Bear and the Chicago Bears Drumline, concessions, photo opportunities, face painting, balloon artists, interactive activities and limited autograph and book signing opportunities. A mobile Bears Pro Shop will also be available.
3-4 p.m.: Chicago Bears Centennial Scrapbook featuring Hall of Fame writer Don Pierson, Bears Chairman George H. McCaskey and alumnus Lance Briggs. Moderators include Jeff Joniak, voice of the Bears on WBBM Newsradio 780 & 105.9 FM, and Tom Thayer, a former Bears player and current color analyst of the Bears on WBBM.
4-4:30 p.m.: Opening press conference by Pace and Nagy. This part of the day is closed to the public and for credentialed media only.
4:45-5:30 p.m: Season preview event featuring Pace and Nagy, which Joniak and Thayer will also moderate.
The Bears are reminding the public that autographs are not guaranteed at this event. The schedule and appearances are subject to change and capacity will be enforced for guest safety, according to a press release from the team.