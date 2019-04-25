CHICAGO (WAND) - The Chicago Bears will make donations to ten different charities in the amount of $100,000 each.
These charities will be nominated by fans in honor of the 100th season.
Charities located within the Bears' market will be eligible.
Applications can be submitted online by clicking HERE between today and May 31.
Nine charities will be selected by a Bears' internal committee and announced mid-July. The 10th charity will be narrowed down to three choices by the internal committee before it is opened to fan voting in October.
The final charity will be announced the week prior to the last 2019 regular-season home game.
Each charity will be honored at a Bears 2019 home game.