BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - A plane was forced to make an emergency landing after the pilot said they suffered a possible mechanical emergency.
The plane was flying from Columbia, Missouri to Chicago but requested an emergency landing at Bloomington’s Central Illinois Regional Airport 30 minutes before arriving at its destination.
Officials say there were 52 people aboard the plane and two pilots. No injuries were reported in the landing.
SkyWest says the emergency landing was due to caution, rather than an active threat to the plane.
Marissa Snow, a spokesperson for SkyWest, sent the following statement: "SkyWest flight 5228, a United Express flight operating from Columbia, Missouri to Chicago, Illinois, diverted to Bloomington, Illinois, after receiving a mechanical indication. The flight landed safely in Bloomington and we are working to help passengers resume their travels to Chicago as quickly as possible."
Airport officials are now deciding how to get passengers to Chicago.