CHICAGO (WAND) - Chaos erupted overnight in downtown Chicago with widespread looting and shots fired both at and by police.
Hundreds of people smashed out windows and stole from stores early Monday in Chicago's Magnificent Mile shopping district and throughout other areas of downtown.
Shots were fired at police at one point with officers returning fire.
400 officers were sent downtown to respond.
13 officers were injured, including a sergeant who was struck with a bottle. Another officer's nose was broken by a group of looters, police said.
In the last seven days, nine officers have been shot at in Chicago.
A security guard and a citizen were both struck by gunfire. Both are in critical condition.
"What we are seeing is violence against police," the police superintendent said.
More than 100 arrests were made in connection with this morning's looting and violence.
Anti-police graffiti was seen in the area.
Hours earlier, dozens of people had faced off with police after after officers shot and wounded someone in the city's Englewood neighborhood about ten miles away.
Police said social media posts encouraging looting were made following that incident.
Officers said this was not an organized protest.
People were seen going in and out of stores along the Magnificent Mile carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Vehicles were seen dropping people off in the area.
An Apple store north of Chicago's downtown, a Best Buy, and a large liquor store were among some of the worst hit.
Train and bus service into downtown was temporarily suspended.
Bridges over the Chicago River were lifted, preventing travel to and from the downtown area. Illinois State Police blocked some expressway ramps into downtown.
In the Sunday shooting in Englewood, police said they responded about 2:30 p.m. to a call about a person with a gun and tried to confront someone matching his description in an alley.
He ran from officers on foot and shot at officers, police said.
Officers returned fire, wounding him, and a gun was recovered, police said.
He was taken to a hospital for treatment and three officers involved also were taken to a hospital for observation.
More than an hour after the shooting, police and witnesses said a crowd faced off with police after someone reportedly told people that police had shot and wounded a child. However, police said the suspect who was wounded by police was actually a 20 year old man with prior arrests for domestic battery, burglary, and child endangerment.
That crowd eventually dispersed, the Associate Press reported.
CPD will maintain a heavy police presence in the downtown area Monday and Monday night. Officers will be working 12 hour shifts, and all days off have been canceled until further notice.
Downtown access will be restricted from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
