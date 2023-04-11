CHICAGO (WAND) - The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday that Chicago has been chosen as the official site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
The event will serve as the party’s nominating convention for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in 2024.
“Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said President Joe Biden. “Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job.”
“I am thrilled that Democrats will take the stage in Chicago to share our party’s vision and values,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison. “The Midwest reflects America and will give Democrats an opportunity to showcase some of President Biden and Vice President Harris’s most significant accomplishments for American families. I’m grateful to the leadership of Chicago’s bid for being great partners, as well as to the other cities for putting forward such strong bids.”
“The 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago will welcome people from across the nation to an unforgettable event highlighting our party’s vision for lifting up working families and those who too often have been left out and left behind,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. "Our great global city and its diverse communities, unparalleled hospitality, and world-renowned venues shows off the best of America and its people represent the heart of our country.”
“The Midwest is key to a victory in 2024, and there is no city better positioned to reach those voters than Chicago,” said Senator Tammy Duckworth (D-IL). “I look forward to welcoming the world to Illinois in 2024 and showing what it looks like when we all come together to create a future built on policies that deliver for American families.”
"I am deeply honored that President Biden and the DNC have chosen Chicago,” said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. “I want to commend all the city government leaders who demonstrated with a proven track record of excellence that by choosing Chicago, the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first-class experience in our world class city. The DNC will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth here in our city, and I’m proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago.”
"Chicago is a world-class city that looks like America and demonstrates the values of the Democratic Party,” said Mayor-Elect Brandon Johnson of Chicago. “We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago's diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people."
“Illinois and Chicago are ready to play a pivotal role in this critically important election,” said Democratic Party of Illinois Chair Rep. Lisa Hernandez. “As the gateway to the Midwest’s blue bastion, we look forward to welcoming Democrats to Chicago and sending President Biden and Vice President Harris back to the White House in 2024."
“The Midwest is the heartland of the American Labor Movement and Chicago is a strong union city,” said Bob Reiter, President, Chicago Federation of Labor. “We look forward to welcoming allies of labor from across the country to show how the skilled trade show workers and folks in the hospitality industry deliver every day.”
“On behalf of the United Center, we are honored to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention,” said Jerry Reinsdorf and Rocky Wirtz, Co-Chairs of United Center Joint Venture. “Chicago provides the best stage for the Democratic National Committee to tell its story. We look forward to elevating the convention experience to new levels as we welcome President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and delegates from across the nation.”
“We are thrilled and excited to host the DNC delegates and visitors from around the country at McCormick Place in 2024,” said Larita Clark, CEO of the Metropolitan Pier and Exposition Authority. “Chicago is ready to put on an unforgettable show and show off our famous Midwestern hospitality.”
“The 2024 DNC will showcase all that Chicago has to offer—and will drive valuable tourism to our city in this post-pandemic recovery,” said Lynn Osmond, President & CEO, Choose Chicago. “We can’t wait for delegates from across our country to enjoy the amazing restaurants, hotels, museums, festivals and beaches that draw millions to our city every year.”
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.