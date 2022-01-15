CHICAGO (WAND) - Chicago officials have handed out more than 30 fines to businesses for failing to enforce the city's requirement that people show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in many places.
The order took effect Jan. 3. As of Wednesday, the city's Business Affairs and Consumer Protection agency had issued 32 citations to 16 businesses.
The Chicago Tribune reports these businesses include restaurants, fitness centers, a swim school and a children's play space.
Some of the citations were for failing to develop a written policy on performing the vaccination card checks and enforcing it.
Each violation can be punished with a fine between $100 and $10,000.
The city's order requires anyone who is older than 5 to show proof of vaccination to enter venues like gyms, restaurants and movie theatres.
