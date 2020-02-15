CHICAGO (WAND) - The two Chicago area patients confirmed to have Coronavirus were released from home isolation late yesterday, according to the Chicago Department of public Health.
“Our two Illinois residents with confirmed coronavirus disease 2019 have recovered from their illnesses and there has been no further spread of the virus from these two cases,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “The risk to the general public remains low and we are continuing to use every tool at our disposal to keep our community safe.”
The woman, a Chicago resident in her 60's had returned from China was the first confirmed Illinois case of COVID-19 on Jan. 24. Her husband was the second confirmed Illinois case and the first human-to-human transmission in the U.S on Jan. 30.
The couple was released from AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center in Hoffman Estates last week.
"They have now had multiple rounds of negative testing for the virus and are clinically well," Dr. Allison Arwady, CDPH commissioner, said in a news release issued Saturday. "They do not need to wear masks, and neither does anyone interacting with them. They have been cleared.”