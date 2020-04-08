CHICAGO (WAND) - A firefighter in Chicago lost his life after testing positive for COVID-19, per the Chicago Fire Department.
CFD spokesman Larry Langford told NBC Chicago the person who died is Mario Araujo, a 17-year veteran with the department. He served with CFD Truck Company 25 in Rogers Park.
Complications from the virus caused Araujo's death, Langford said.
"This tragic loss underscores the seriousness that we face as a city and a nation," a statement from CFD said. "CFD members put themselves in harm's way without hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every person they encounter during an emergency situation.
Firefighter Araujo's service will never we forgotten, and we ask that the entire city extend prayers for Firefighter Mario Araujo, his colleagues and his entire family."
NBC Chicago reports 46 members of the Chicago Fire Department had tested positive as of Tuesday afternoon. At least nine of that group returned to work. Another 18 are under quarantine after they were exposed to COVID-19.