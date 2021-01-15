Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Cloudy with showers. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

A few snow showers around this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 26F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 30%.