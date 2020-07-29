MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man is accused of sexually abusing and battering a woman in Mattoon.
Sammy Perkins, 36, is preliminarily charged with criminal sexual abuse and aggravated battery.
Police were called to an apartment in the 1800 block of S. 9th St. Tuesday night just before 11:00.
Officers said Perkins tried to force a woman to have sex with him by strangling her and forcefully removing her clothing.
The woman was able to escape and call police for help.
Perkins was found in the area hiding behind cars, but ran from police after being spotted.
He was caught and taken to the Coles County Jail.
Perkins was out of IDOC custody on parole at the time of the incident. Police said he may face additional charges for parole violation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.