MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man is accused of using fake money at Mattoon businesses to try and get real money back in change.
22-year-old Jkari Smith was arrested Tuesday night in the 100 block of Dettro Dr.
He is charged with forgery and obstructing justice.
Police said Smith used fake $100 bills at stores including Aldi, Pet Smart, and Buffalo Wild Wings to purchase small, inexpensive items, and get real money back in change.
Officers said he also lied to police about an accomplice who helped him commit some of the crimes.
Mattoon police are still looking for a grey Dodge Charger with dark rims and tinted windows that was driven by the suspects.
However, MPD believes the vehicle is most likely back in Chicago now.