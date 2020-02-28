DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man was arrested in Indiana for a Danville murder, more than a year after the crime.
William Banks, 32, of Danville was found dead inside a home on Edgewood Dr. with multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 12, 2019.
Jimmie Rodgers, 29, of Chicago was developed as a suspect. On Feb. 1, 2019, a Vermilion County arrest warrant was issued, preliminarily charging him with first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.
However, Danville police were not able to find Rodgers and learned he may have left the area after the murder.
The arrest warrant was eventually turned over to the US Marshal's Service.
This Thursday afternoon, members of the US Marshal's Service along with Danville Police and Merrillville, IN Police found him in Merrillville, IN, and he was taken into custody.
Rodgers is currently being held in Lake County, IN awaiting extradition back to Vermilion County. Bond for Rodgers has been set at $5,000,000.