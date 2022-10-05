MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has been arrested, accused of beating a woman and kidnapping a 4-month-old baby in Mattoon.
Terell Barker, 19, is charged with domestic battery and aggravated kidnapping.
Police said the arrest happened Monday around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of Hurst Dr.
Officers said Baker struck a woman in the face and took a 4-month-old baby without the mother's permission.
A Charleston Police officer later found Baker inside a vehicle in the Carle Clinic parking lot. The officer detained Baker until Mattoon officers arrived on scene.
Baker was taken into custody without incident. The baby was inside the vehicle and was unharmed.
