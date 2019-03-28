SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has been arrested on heroin charges in Springfield.
Springfield Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block S. Renfro Tuesday.
Police said they got the warrant after multiple controlled buys of heroin were made from 32-year-old Kristian Taylor of Chicago.
17.96 grams of heroin were found inside the house. The street value is $3,053.
They also found 9.21 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $921.00), 10 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, and $1,712 in cash.
There was also a Glock 19 handgun.
Taylor was arrested for the charges of manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture / delivery of 10-30 grams of a methamphetamine analog, unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and resisting / obstructing a peace officer.
He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.