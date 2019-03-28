taylor

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man has been arrested on heroin charges in Springfield.

Springfield Police Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home in the 1800 block S. Renfro Tuesday. 

Police said they got the warrant after multiple controlled buys of heroin were made from 32-year-old Kristian Taylor of Chicago.

17.96 grams of heroin were found inside the house. The street value is $3,053. 

 

They also found 9.21 grams of powder cocaine with a street value of $921.00), 10 MDMA (ecstasy) pills, and $1,712 in cash. 

 

There was also a Glock 19 handgun. 

 

Taylor was arrested for the charges of manufacture / delivery of a controlled substance, manufacture / delivery of 10-30 grams of a methamphetamine analog, unlawful possession of a weapon by convicted felon, and resisting / obstructing a peace officer. 

 

He was taken to the Sangamon County Jail.