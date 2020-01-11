COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Chicago man was found guilty of first-degree murder in Coles County.
Court documents show jurors returned a verdict at almost 10:30 Friday night for Keith McGrew III.
Back in May, Mattoon Police were called to the Sunrise Apartments on the city's south side for an unknown disturbance. There, police found a man lying on the floor, who had been shot in the stomach. Mattoon Police say he was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
MPD’s investigation led them to McGrew as the suspect. He told police he shot and killed the victim during an argument.
McGrew is set to be sentenced in March on St. Patrick's Day.