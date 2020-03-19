CHICAGO (WAND) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot gave a televised address to the residents of Chicago on Thursday night.
She started her address by expressing how resilient the city of Chicago is and that they can make it through this pandemic.
The mayor extended the closure of city schools from March 30 to April 20. Classes will resume on April 21.
"We need to give parents and guardians plenty of advance notice about this reality and the ability to plan," she said. "CPS and the city will continue to support you in the ways that they have through these early days of the school closures."
The announcement came after Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Illinois health officials announced at least 134 new confirmed cases of the virus, lifting the state total to 422 with expectations that number will continue to rise "exponentially."
Not in the numbers was a recent reported case in McLean County. Which would bring the state's total to 423.
Health officials urged residents to stay in their homes, while restaurants, bars and schools all remained shut down during the pandemic.
In Oak Park, a shelter-in-place order takes effect Friday.
Chicago on Thursday announced a public health order requiring anyone who is showing symptoms or has been diagnosed with coronavirus to stay in their homes, with few exceptions.