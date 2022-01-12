BLUE ISLAND, Ill. (WAND) - An off-duty Chicago officer accused of wounding three people in a shooting at a south suburban Blue Island bowling alley has been fired.
Civilian Office of Police Accountability spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said the probationary officer was in an "altercation" at Burr Oak Bowl, located at 3030 W. 127th St. COPA, which oversees the Chicago Police Department, learned about the shooting at about 2 a.m. Wednesday.
COPA said the male officer has been arrested as part of an investigation into the shooting.
According to NBC Chicago, which spoke with an employee of the bowling alley over the phone, the officer had been with a group doing karaoke in a lounge area. The employee said a general manager of the bowling alley suffered a gunshot wound to the hand and is now "relaxing" at home.
There were no fatalities reported.
The worker added the bowling alley had its liquor license pulled amid the shooting investigation.
COPA officials said they and the Blue Island Police Department are investigating. Blue Island PD did not return a request for comment from NBC Chicago.
The station heard from a Chicago PD spokesperson that information would be released at a later time.
