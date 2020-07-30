CHICAGO (WAND) - A police officer was shot Thursday morning in Chicago, and a second officer was injured.
The shooting happened just before 10 a.m. outside the 25th District police station, 5555 W. Grand Avenue.
CPD spokesman Tom Ahern said the officer was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center for treatment.
Police said both the officer and the suspect were shot.
CPD said a second officer was injured as well, but they did not say how. That officer is being taken to Loyola Hospital.
The officer's condition is not known at this time.
This is a developing story.
NBC Chicago has a LIVE FEED from the scene.
