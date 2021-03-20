(NBC CHICAGO) -A female Chicago police officer was hospitalized Saturday after being shot in the city's Austin neighborhood on the West Side, police said.
The officer was shot in the left hand in the 100 block of North LaCrosse Avenue near Lake Avenue, authorities said. According to police, she was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and is recovering, officials said.
A second CPD officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital for chest pains as a result of the incident, Brown said.
In a new conference Saturday, Supt. David Brown said the gunman was barricaded at 207 N. LaCrosse Ave. as officers and SWAT evacuated the neighborhood. Police are still clearing the area for residents to return.
An individual was firing shots from a second floor window at the LaCrosse Avenue location as officers fired back, police said.
Chicago fire officials said crews arrived at West End and Cicero to support police "on active shooter response" as of about 12:45 p.m. Saturday.
The individual surrendered to authorities Saturday afternoon, Brown announced during a second press conference.
The shooting marks the third Chicago police officer shot in the past week, and the 16th officer shot at so far in 2021.
This is a developing story.
