(NBC Chicago) — A Chicago police officer was shot to death in Gage Park late Wednesday afternoon, Chicago's police superintendent confirmed.
The incident occurred shortly before 5 p.m. in the 5200 block of South Spaulding Avenue, when police were responding to a domestic incident, in which a man was allegedly chasing a woman with a gun, Supt. Brown said.
Brown said two cars responded to the incident, with officers inside the first car knocking on the door of the home while officers inside the second car engaged with the suspect.
The responding officers from the second car began pursuing the suspect when an exchange of gunfire between an officer and the suspect occurred at close range.
The male officer sustained gunshot wounds to the face and leg and was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he later passed away shortly after arrival to the hospital.
CPD Supt. Brown said that the gunman was an 18-year-old man, who sustained a gunshot wound to the head and is hospitalized in critical condition. According to Brown, the gunman has one prior criminal offense.
“I ask that the city cover this officer’s family. This is a family of public servants, and as you can imagine, they are taking this tragedy very hard. Young officer, right at five years. Had a bright future ahead of him. This is something that no family should have to face,” Brown told the media.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot joined Supt. Brown in addressing the media Wednesday night.
"I want to remind people that every single day, on every shift, officers run to danger for our safety. If you see an officer tonight, or the next day, thank them for their service. They need our thanks. They need our support, they need to know that every one of our city has their backs," Lightfoot said.
This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 5 for more details.
