CHICAGO (NBC CHICAGO/WAND) - A Chicago police officer was shot Sunday afternoon, NBC Chicago is reporting.
It happened near the 6th District police station in the Gresham neighborhood on the city's South Side around 3 p.m.
The shooting was reported in a parking lot across the street from the station, which is located at 7808 S. Halsted St.
It is not clear at this time who shot the officer or if police are looking for a suspect.
The injured officer was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center. The officer's condition is not known at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.