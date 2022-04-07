CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND)- Chicago police are warning residents to watch their license plates.
According to officials, with in the past three years license plate thefts have been on the rise in the area but could now be spreading to other cities across the state. Authorities say the aftermath can be ugly for victims.
Thieves using their plates for joy rides can rank up violations and fines resulting in costly inconveniences.
Also, if you do not take the proper steps it can cause you liability issues as well.
Police say if your plates are stolen you should immediately file a police report in person.
NBC Chicago reports some tips on what to do if your license plates are stolen, proper steps are as followed:
- Immediately call police and file a report on the theft. Do not drive your car until you’ve reported the license plate theft to law enforcement. Oftentimes, police departments will not take reports of theft over the phone, so you will likely need to go in-person to a precinct or police department location, or have an officer come to you. This step is crucial in ensuring you’re not responsible for any future violations or crimes tied to your stolen license plate. Make sure to receive a copy of the report.
- Check that your stolen license plate has been added to the LEAD system. This should happen automatically once you file a police report for a stolen license plate but it doesn’t hurt to check with the officer. Your license plate theft will be added to the Law Enforcement Agencies Data System (LEADS), which is tied to the National Crime Information Center - a database used by law enforcement nationwide. That way if your plate is used in a crime in another state, it is logged as being stolen.
- Notify your state’s motor vehicle department. File a ‘license plate revocation’ form with the Illinois Secretary of State or your state’s motor vehicle department. This notifies the state on record that your plate was stolen, and is the first step towards obtaining a temporary tag or new license plate and number for your vehicle. In filing these forms, you will likely need to include a police report documenting the theft, depending on your state’s requirements.
- Consider license plate locks or anti-theft screws for the future. License plate security screws are an inexpensive way to fasten your plate to your car, and keep thieves from removing it. The kits include a specifically designed security wrench for removing the screws, for you to keep inside your home for future use.
